EXCLUSIVE: Samuel L. Jackson Learns Monsters Exist In KONG: SKULL ISLAND Clip

Over the years, Samuel L. Jackson has dealt with mutant sharks, rogue Jedi in a galaxy far, far away and snakes on a plane. Now, as an Army Colonel, he’s dealing with the existence of monsters, including a building size gorilla.

In our exclusive clip from Kong: Skull Island, Jackson aka United States Army Lieutenant Colonel Preston Packard uses a gun to persuade John Goodman aka Bill Randa of “Monarch” to give him the real.

The producers of “Godzilla” reimagine the origins of one the most powerful monster myths of all in “Kong: Skull Island.” This compelling, original adventure tells the story of a diverse team of scientists, soldiers and adventurers uniting to explore a mythical, uncharted island in the Pacific, as dangerous as it is beautiful. Cut off from everything they know, the team ventures into the domain of the mighty Kong, igniting the ultimate battle between man and nature. As their mission of discovery becomes one of survival, they must fight to escape a primal Eden in which humanity does not belong.

Kong: Skull Island is in theaters March 10.

Photo: Warner Bros.