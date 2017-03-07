Future Helps Launch Reebok ZOKU Runner, “You Can Keep Your Cool In Them”

Future is a man of many tastes, including fine footwear. The Reebok spokesman (ahem, partner) helped the brand launch its latest shoe, the ZOKU Runner, with a performance in London.

As for the shoe, the ZOKU runner is a direct descendant of Reebok Classic runners from the 70s, 80s and 90s. ZOKU means “to be continued” in Japanese and the kicks feature modern tech including a TPU cage for support, an Ultraknit upper and DMX Lite cushioning in the midsole. The result is a lightweight, stylish sneaker with a sock-like fit.

“The Zoku Runner is just some fresh comfortable shoes,” Future told Hip-Hop Wired on a flight back to NYC after rocking Village Underground in London the night before (March 2). “You’ll be able to rock them with some nice jeans, or some nice sweats, joggers. [You’re] able to wake up in the morning and go work out in them but you can also wear them during cocktail hours. If you’re feeling off-balance a little bit, you can always keep your cool in them.”

The ZOKU Runner is available now and retails for $115.

Photo: Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for Reebok

