Dallas Model Lena Renea Has Texas-Size Curves On Deck [Photos]

Our latest Bangin Candy is Lena Renea, a rising model, makeup artist, and hairstylist out of Dallas. She’s also a member of the Core DJs‘ modeling group and has been quietly making moves on the scene for the past few years.

The Texas beauty doesn’t reveal too much of her personal details online, but she is originally from Arkansas. Modeling and beauty are just some of her aims as Lena Renea also hopes to break into acting. She recently starred in 2 Chainz’s “Good Drank” video — a hint, look out for the chocolate beauty with the afro.

Check out our latest Bangin Candy, Lena Renea, below and on the following pages.

