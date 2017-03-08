Remy Ma Says She’s Not Proud Of “ShETHER,” Wishes She Could Collab With Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma says she is bothered by how viral her Nicki Minaj diss track “ShETHER” went and how people applauded her for picking another woman apart.

As some of the world participates in International Women’s Day, Remy Ma is hoping that people would applaud women in Hip-Hop for working together instead of cheering when they go against each other.

According to Complex, Remy participated in a Facebook Live Q&A for Buzzfeed’s Another Round podcast. In the conversation, she admitted that she was not proud of the things she said on “ShETHER.” But she doesn’t regret making the song though.

“I do not condone or recommend the tearing down of another female. That’s not what I do,” she said. “Anybody that knows me knows that I embrace females. I think we work so much better when we work together and when we help each other. However, in the event that you piss me off and we become archenemies, run for cover.”

She later added, “It just bothers me that this record that I put out where it’s literally picking apart a female went so viral, and every media outlet wants to talk about it and pick it up; I feel like we could’ve done the same thing working together. I just personally think it would’ve been so much cooler…if we came together and made something crazy […] It could’ve been totally different. I don’t regret [“shETHER”], but I’m not particularly proud of it.”

At this point, the venom from “ShETHER” has pretty much been neutralized. First Remy attempted to follow-up the diss with the lackluster “Another One.” Now she’s saying that she isn’t proud of her work less than two weeks after the song dropped.

Look’s like Nicki won’t ever have to respond. Check out the entire Remy Ma talk here.

