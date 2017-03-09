These Air Jordan 4’s Will Make You Risk It All [Photos]

Jordan Brand is dropping four colorways of the Air Jordan 4 this summer that will no doubt have you squinting while you look at the balance on your bank account. The Tinker Hatfield-designed shoe will be dropping in “Motorsport,” “KAWS,” “Pure Money” and “Alternate Motorsport” versions.

The Air Jordan IV took cues from its predecessor but was a lighter and crispier shoe (no disrespect to the Air Jordan III).

“The IV was meant to be a little more utilitarian,” Hatfield told Nike. “Like ‘OK Michael, first year, whoa! Second year, gonna go out and kick some ass.’”

Alright, but these kicks, though.

Check them out below and on the flip. Start saving, now.

Air Jordan IV Motorsport

—

Photo: Jordan Brands

Comments: 0 Tags: air jordan 4

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment