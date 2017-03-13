Kellyanne Conway Getting Cooked On Twitter Over Microwave Spying Headassery

Besides working for Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway continues to offer up evidence that she might be out of her mind. The latest headass moment was the White House “counselor” speaking to a New Jersey newspaper about the surveillance Cheeto may be under.

Keep in mind, this all started when Trump claiming Obama wiretapped his phones, with absolutely no evidence, besides a Breitbart article.

Reports the Bergen Record:

In a wide-ranging interview Sunday at her home in Alpine, where she lives with her husband — who was a possible nominee for U.S. solicitor general — and their four children, Conway, who managed Trump’s presidential campaign before taking the job as one of the president’s closest advisers, suggested that the alleged monitoring of activities at Trump’s campaign headquarters at Trump Tower in Manhattan may have involved far more than wiretapping. “What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other,” Conway said as the Trump presidency marked its 50th day in office during the weekend. “You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of ways.”

And her is where the crazy turns up.

Conway went on to say that the monitoring could be done with “microwaves that turn into cameras,” adding: “We know this is a fact of modern life.” Conway did not offer any evidence to back up her claim. But her remarks are significant — and potentially explosive — because they come amid a request by the House Intelligence Committee for the White House to turn over any evidence by Monday that the phones at Trump Tower were tapped as part of what the president claims to be a secret plot by the Obama administration to monitor his campaign.

Of course, she walked back the claim, after it began circulating widely.

Said the Washington Times:

“All I said to the Bergen Record is I was making a comment about the articles from this past week where it is revealed that one can be surveilled in any number of techniques — through microwaves, through cameras, through televisions,” Ms. Conway said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “I wasn’t making a suggestion about Trump Tower,” she said. “These are two separate things. … I answered about surveilling generally.”

You were speaking generally? Okay.

Needless to say, Twitter is eating this up.

#kellyanneconway

Kellyanne's talking again on "Today", and guess what: everything she's saying is either a lie or an obfuscation! Shocked😳! pic.twitter.com/zHry07veuk — Rex Byner (@RexByner) March 13, 2017

Bruh…

Kellyanne Conway: “I’m not Inspector Gadget. I don’t believe people are using the microwave to spy" on Trump https://t.co/UeVI691Qz1 pic.twitter.com/O1fwksqo9n — CNN (@CNN) March 13, 2017

See more on the flip.

—

Photo: Twitter

Comments: 0 Tags: kellyane conway

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment