Iowa Congressman Steve King Goes Full White Supremacist, Again
Iowa Congressman Steve King is a racist. On Sunday via Twitter, he confirmed this fact—co-signing a bigot with malarkey about keeping America pure by keeping “somebody else’s babies” out—yet again.
Steve King is the same guy who agreed with Donald Trump that there were millions of cases of voter fraud in the Presidential election. Also…
Birds of a feather? Know who else is co-signing King? David Duke, the former KKK leader and White Nationalist.
Peep the reactions to the racism of this Nazi in Congress.
—
Photo: screen cap