Iowa Congressman Steve King Goes Full White Supremacist, Again

Iowa Congressman Steve King is a racist. On Sunday via Twitter, he confirmed this fact—co-signing a bigot with malarkey about keeping America pure by keeping “somebody else’s babies” out—yet again.

Steve King is the same guy who agreed with Donald Trump that there were millions of cases of voter fraud in the Presidential election. Also…

“If it's a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down”-Steve King

Tells you everything about that idiot — Josie A (@JosieAPCat) March 12, 2017

Birds of a feather? Know who else is co-signing King? David Duke, the former KKK leader and White Nationalist.

David Duke is praising Steve King's white nationalist comments. pic.twitter.com/I0nuIRYtZP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 12, 2017

Peep the reactions to the racism of this Nazi in Congress.

Not that his m.o. wasn't already known, but Steve King just publicly subscribed to white nationalism. You own or disown him. No in between. — Tomi Baffoe (@TimBaffoe) March 12, 2017

Dear Representative Steve King: These are my two babies. –Representative Ted Lieu pic.twitter.com/MHU21jJUrY — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 12, 2017

Another Republican congressman, a Cuban-American, is going after Steve King: https://t.co/FZ1Xn09lia — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 13, 2017

Photo: screen cap

