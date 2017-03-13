CLICK HERE FOR TRENDING VIDEOS

Robert Longfellow

Iowa Congressman Steve King Goes Full White Supremacist, Again

News
 
» by Mar 13 2017, 10:18am

Iowa Congressman Steve King is a racist. On Sunday via Twitter, he confirmed this fact—co-signing a bigot with malarkey about keeping America pure by keeping “somebody else’s babies” out—yet again. 

Steve King is the same guy who agreed with Donald Trump that there were millions of cases of voter fraud in the Presidential election. Also…

Birds of a feather? Know who else is co-signing King? David Duke, the former KKK leader and White Nationalist.

Peep the reactions to the racism of this Nazi in Congress.


Photo: screen cap

1 2 3 4 5
Comment Comments: 0 Tags Tags: racism, white supremacist

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment