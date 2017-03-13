Middle School Teacher Raps Civil War Lesson Over Migos’ “Bad And Boujee” [VIDEO]

A middle school teacher in Georgia is meeting his students where they are by rapping a Civil War lesson over Migos’ “Bad And Boujee” instrumental.

The story of the start and ending of the Civil War has not changed since you were in eighth grade. Which means today’s 13-year old is probably even less interested in the subject than you were back in the day.

Knowing this, middle school teacher David Yancey remixed the lyrics to Migos “Bad And Boujee” to tell the story.

In his version, “Mad And Losing,” Yancey opens the track rapping from the perspective of “Honest Abe” Lincoln before jumping into the flow. The are students engaged in the lesson by reading along and doing the adlibs.

In case you’re wondering, yes, he teaches in the Atlanta-area. Conyers, Ga. to be exact.

Trap music has become an educational tool in recent months. Georgia Tech is offering a class that teaches social change via trap music. Last month a Clemson University graduate student recorded a trap album as his dissertation on the genre.

Photo: Screenshot

Comments: 0 Tags: migos Views: 1

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment