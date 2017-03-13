Fabolous Gets Awarded Key To Brooklyn & Icon Award [Photos]

Fabolous has come a long way in his almost 20-year rap career. On March 9, Icon Talks recognized that fact when they honored the Brooklyn MC with a ceremony in Brooklyn’s Grand Courtroom in Borough Hall.



Speaking with Icon Talks founder, Johnathan Burns, Fabolous delved into aspects of his life both in business and in music.

With an audience that included his music peers such as Doug E. Fresh, Wale, and DJ Clue, Fabolous was then awarded with an Icon Award by Sharon Carpenter and Icon Talks co-founder, Johnathan Burns.

But the evening didn’t end there.

At the end of his big day, the “Keeping It Gangsta” rapper was honored with The Key To Brooklyn And Proclamation by Brooklyn Borough President, Eric Adams.

Congratulations, Fab. You’ve earned it.

Check out pics of the ceremony below and on the flip.

Photo: Icon Talks

