HBO’s Insecure Season 2 Starts In July

HBO’s Insecure, created by Issa Rae, was a surprise to hit, to those not in the know. Season 2 of the series will start in July.

Issa Rae took to Instagram to reveal that the new season kicks off July 23.

“It’s about to get hot this summer. Hot, ” she said. “We’re coming back happier, stronger, better, doper than ever.”

We can’t wait to see what comes of Lawrence and the bank teller, for cultural purposes. Hopefully, Issa doesn’t kill him off. Just saying.

#NeverForget: The Pettiest #LawrenceHive Memes

"When does season 2 of #InsecureHBO premiere," you ask? @insecurehbo A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae) on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

—

Photo: WENN.com

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment