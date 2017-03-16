Please?: Trump Supporters Vow To #BoycottHawaii, Twitter Points and Laughs

So Hawaii was the first state to tell Donald Trump to kick rocks when it comes to his Muslim Ban 2.0 executive order. In turn, Cheeto Jesus devotees have called for a boycott of the 50th state, which has led much of Twitter to point and laugh at their struggle.

Not one but two federal judges have ruled against Agent Orange’s latest travel ban.

Report the New York Times:

A federal judge in Hawaii issued a nationwide order Wednesday evening blocking President Trump’s ban on travel from parts of the Muslim world, dealing a stinging blow to the White House and signaling that Mr. Trump will have to account in court for his heated rhetoric about Islam. A second federal judge in Maryland ruled against Mr. Trump overnight, with a separate order forbidding the core provision of the travel ban from going into effect. The rulings were a second major setback for Mr. Trump in his pursuit of a policy that he has trumpeted as critical for national security. His first attempt to sharply limit travel from a handful of predominantly Muslim countries ended in a courtroom fiasco last month, when a federal court in Seattle halted it.

Hawaii was first and got the lions share of attention, and the #BoycottHawaii hashtag. It’s trending, but not because your average Trump xenophobe is canceling their travel plans.

Most of the slander derives from either not even being able to afford a trip to Hawaii anyway and the fact that the island isn’t checking for bigots and racists regardless.

Seriously, Trump cult members make mocking them way too easy. Peep the hilarious tweets and memes below and on the following pages.

You can't #BoycottHawaii if you can't afford to go there. pic.twitter.com/3cYoEc5ffG — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) March 16, 2017

May the #BoycottHawaii campaign go as successfully as the past boycotts against Apple, Twitter, Starbucks, spellcheck… — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) March 16, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Trump supporters want to #BoycottHawaii, creating scenes of joy everywhere in Hawaii! — #RemoveTrump (@France4Hillary) March 16, 2017

#BoycottHawaii?😂

First you have to be able find Hawaii on a map.

GTFO you weren't going to Hawaii.

Why don't you #BoycottMcDonalds instead. pic.twitter.com/sEEMacuRMS — #TheResistance (@AynRandPaulRyan) March 16, 2017

—

Photo: WENN

