Sheer Opulence: Twitter Thinks The New Rick Ross Album Is Litty
Rick Ross just dropped his new album, Rather You Than Me, and the critiques are steadily flowing in. If you’ve been paying attention to your timelines, it’s clear that Rozay has dropped a heater of an album.
We’re not making this up like a Cheeto President who talks without provided facts. The praise for Yung Renzel has been flowing. Okay, Nicki Minaj might feel a ways.
Peep some of the best and more hilarious reactions below and on the flip.
But, the they Khaled was talking about was Birdman?
