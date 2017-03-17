Sheer Opulence: Twitter Thinks The New Rick Ross Album Is Litty

Rick Ross just dropped his new album, Rather You Than Me, and the critiques are steadily flowing in. If you’ve been paying attention to your timelines, it’s clear that Rozay has dropped a heater of an album.

We’re not making this up like a Cheeto President who talks without provided facts. The praise for Yung Renzel has been flowing. Okay, Nicki Minaj might feel a ways.

Rick Ross said "I told Meek I wouldn't trust Nicki, instead of beefing with ya dawg just give him some distance" SONNNN IF THIS AINT FACTSSS — LEGEND (@ChriStylezz) March 17, 2017

Peep some of the best and more hilarious reactions below and on the flip.

But, the they Khaled was talking about was Birdman?

When Rick Ross discloses who Dj Khaled is referring to as "they" and it's been Birdman this whole time pic.twitter.com/uOwlsB0skU — Jai (@BJai23) March 17, 2017

Birdman: "lemme see what my homeboy Ross talkin bout on this new album " pic.twitter.com/EU2jZzexaA — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) March 17, 2017

—

Photo: press handout

Comments: 0 Tags: rick ross

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment