Hip-Hop, Obama And More Reacts To Death Of Rock N’ Roll OG Chuck Berry

Rock N’ Roll pioneer Chuck Berry passed away Saturday at age 90.

Police say they responded to a medical emergency call at his St. Louis-area home around 12:40 p.m. CST and found Berry unresponsive.

The St. Charles County Police Department confirmed the death on their Facebook page, saying:

Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m. The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.”

Berry is one of the pioneers of Rock N’ Roll music and his influence can be heard in music from the likes of The Rolling Stones through KISS and Bruce Springsteen.

He is largely known for American anthems like “Johnny B. Goode.”

He was portrayed in the film Chess Records by Yasiin Bey f.k.a. Mos Def, who also paid homage to the legend in his 1999 song “Rock N Roll” with the lyrics:

I said, Elvis Presley ain’t got no soul

Chuck Berry is rock and roll

You may dig on the Rolling Stones

But they ain’t come up with that style on they own

Elvis Presley ain’t got no soul

Little Richard is rock and roll

You may dig on the Rolling Stones

But they ain’t come up with that sh*t on they own

The fact that many of Chuck’s indirect proteges, such as Elvis Pressley, went on to re-record his songs and enjoy more success than the originator, is evidence of the unfair tradition of Black musicians being innovative but getting their just due.

Berry’s life was celebrated by some of your favorite musicians and public figures Sunday afternoon.

Chuck Berry rolled over everyone who came before him – and turned up everyone who came after. We'll miss you, Chuck. Be good. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 19, 2017

Photo: WENN.com

Comments: 0 Tags:

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment