Kirk Banged How Many Women?: ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Season 6, Ep. 3 Recap

*#lhhatl theme song starts* *This is the life..this is the life* Me: AINT NOTHING LIKE HIP HOP MUSIC!!! pic.twitter.com/Pt7e3uIrx3 — Garnet's 3rd Eye 🍀 (@urbestenemy) March 21, 2017

Kirk Frost’s life is clearly the opposite of the #ATLOrgy. Rasheeda’s husband done messed up, and that was just a fraction of struggle on the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Soooooo when is Rasheeda gonna meet with the girl? Everybody and they momma met with her already🤦🏾‍♀️😂 #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/ZZpgE8RKvl — J✨ (@love_ariaaa) March 21, 2017

The Internets was in a tizzy due to multiple Kirk’s revelations. It turns out there is a threesome going on with an alleged scammer named Rod. But it turns down Kirk banged both of Rod’s women.

Say what now?

Perhaps even more incredible was the audacity of Tommie hoping to go a year without going to jail while even Waka Flocka made an appearance.

Check out what went down along with funny reactions to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 6, Episode 3 below and on the following pages. Starting with…

Rasheeda hurled a place mat at Kirk’s face. The world hoped it was something more solid.

Moral of rasheeda storyline is you can be fine,smart, successful,&loyal to a man and that ungreatful mf will STILL cheat 🙄🤦🏾‍♀️ #LHHATL — 🎀Rebel🎀 (@petty_rebel) March 21, 2017

Honey #Lhh got me tripping wtf going on this season Bish not the ring!! #Lhhatl pic.twitter.com/remhCfQ7We — IAmTanishaThomas (@Tanisha_DaDiva) March 21, 2017

Lordt.

—

Photo: VH1

Comments: 0 Tags: love and hip hop atlanta

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment