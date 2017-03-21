LeBron James Salutes Man Who Broke Up A Viral Video Fight

LeBron James took time out of his busy professional basketball schedule to weigh in on a viral fight video that’s been making the rounds on the Internet. The Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star praised a gentleman in the street fight clip who broke up a fight between two young boys and gave them a lesson on life to boot.

“So dope!!! #Salute the homie who stepped in and spoke real to our young generation. We all need a word or 2 to help!” tweeted James late Monday (March 20) night to his 34.5 million followers.

In the video, originally posted by @DubOnDaBeatz, doesn’t identify what city the video was filmed. What is most notable is that the unidentified gentleman spit real life bars about how Black teens fighting in the streets isn’t a good look as they approach adulthood.

Of course, some of the kids thought the OG’s passionate concern was all jokes but they should be commended for stopping the fighting and actually standing at rapt attention when he spoke.

Check out the video in the tweet below and James’ tweet as well.

https://twitter.com/DubOnDaBeatz/status/843983629097222145

So dope!!! #Salute the homie who stepped in and spoke real to our young generation. We all need a word or 2 to help! https://t.co/hJ4BT611sw — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2017

—

Photo: WENN.com

