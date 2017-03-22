Is Nicki Minaj On Set In London For “No Frauds” Video Shoot? [Photos]

Nicki Minaj appears to be in the midst of shooting a video for her recent “No Frauds” shot back at rival Remy Ma, but nothing has been confirmed by her camp just yet. In a piece of footage that was published Tuesday (March 21) and now scrubbed from the Web, all signs point to the Queens rapper on set in London possibly recording for the track.

The Shade Room and DJ Akademiks both posted and deleted footage of Nicki Minaj across the pond in England’s capital city with the response track reportedly playing in the background. On Twitter, other footage has surfaced with Minaj walking with her security and entourage throughout the London streets while fans snapped up photos and video.

Minaj wrote in one Instagram post, “Woke up sick af from the weather yesterday but this was all worth it. I come alive in London. Can’t wait for u guys to see the epic video we shot yesterday.” She then credited the designer pieces she wore, which included an Alexander McQueen coat. Minaj was especially reverent of the late designer, using the hashtag “#LongLiveTheKing.”

Check out photos and video footage of Nicki Minaj walking the streets in London in her dazzling headpiece and low-cut dress below and on the following pages.

