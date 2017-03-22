Drake Got A Big Ass Sade Tattoo [Photos]

You already knew Drake was a big fan of Sade, so you knew he would inevitably do the most. That would be getting a big ass tattoo of songstress on his midsection.

Swedish tattoo artistNiki Norberg, the same one who gave him his More Life flower tattoo showed off the new ink on Instagram.

The tat is of a headwrap rocking Sade with her autograph below, signed “with love, Sade x”

The jokes do write themselves, and the Internet will surely have plenty. Drake also got a tattoo of a Drakkar Noir cologn bottle on the shoulder opposite the one with the new flower joint.

See below and on the flip. And of course he shared another pic with the ageless Sade. This guy.

