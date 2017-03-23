10 Things We Learned From ILOVEMAKONNEN’s Interview With FADER

ILOVEMAKONNEN has spoken out at length, for the first time he came out as gay. Also for the first time since those awkward statements Migos made about him.

ILOVEMAKONNEN hasn’t been on many people’s radars since his hit “Tuesday” came and went. He seemed to reach his peak when Drake sought him out to sign him to his OVO Sound label, remix the song and eventually get nominated for a Grammy. But after that, he did not duplicate the success of the single, fell out of favor with OVO and has just lived his own life ever since.

Part of living his life was coming out as gay earlier this year. Many joked “we already knew that,” but for the artist sometimes referred to a just Makonnen it was a statement to the world that he wasn’t hiding from who he was or anyone else for that matter.

In a story for the FADER, the formerly Atlanta-based artist is found living in Portland, a world away from the rap life. In the interview, he was asked about his crumbled relationship with Drake and OVO as well as his thoughts on former “friends” Migos equating his coming out to a “f*cked up” world and later apologizing for their remarks. To let him tell it, he wasn’t really bothered by the remarks. He actually kind of agrees with Quavo’s stance on not being homophobic, but not because he happens to have a song with Frank Ocean.

“Hell nah, they ain’t got no problem with gay people,” Makonned said. “They f*ckin’ song is “Versace”! Like, the f*ck! N*gga, [Gianni] Versace is the gayest n*gga. They ain’t got issues with him, why they got issues with me?”

Here are some more things we learned.

My friend Makonnen is teaching me. If u don't like learning,then you don't like earning, learn the lessons to earn the blessings. ❤🤘🐲🌊🇺🇸 A post shared by Red Dragon Makonnen (@ilovemakonnen) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:34am PST

He Feels OVO Only Signed Him Because They Needed A Hit Song

Makonned revealed that he never really had much of a relationship with Drake or the label except for the time they recorded the “Tuesday” remix and video.

Comments: 0 Tags: drake, migos, ilovemakonnen

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment