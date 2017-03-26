Conservative Becky Princess Tomi Lahren “Banned Permanently” From The Blaze

Tomi Lahren rose to fame via her conservative-friendly trolling on The Blaze network. However, after going against the grain and saying she is pro-choice (the nerve), she has been “banned permanently” from the network Gleen Beck founded.

Is “banned permanently” now a synonym for getting fired?

Reports the New York Post:

Sources say Lahren — who was suspended last week after flip-flopping on abortion and declaring herself pro-choice — has been banned permanently. “Glenn is reminding the world of his conservative principles by sidelining Tomi after she insulted conservatives by calling them hypocrites,” one Beck insider told me. Fans think Beck — once a big Ted Cruz backer — has lost his conservative bona fides. He went on Samantha Bee’s TBS show in December and apologized for being divisive in the past. “He’s trying to balance being a leading conservative thinker and also someone who can unify the country,” the Beck associate told me. “He just couldn’t sit by and watch as Tomi Lahren said there’s no way for conservatives to justify anything other than being pro-choice.”

Forgive us if we shed no tears for Lahren’s departure.

Keep in mind this is the same woman who came for Jay Z, likened the Black Lives Matter movement to the KKK and even caused Charlamagne to name himself Donkey of the Day.

