Meek Mill Caps On Big Booty Model’s Boots, Gets Clapped On

Meek Mill continues to be worried about the wrong things and adding more to his struggle plate buffet, this after getting into it with big booty model Empresaria. The Philadelphia enacted a”What Are Those” moment after pointing out the model’s boots in a photo, and she clapped back while actually using his rival Drake’s “Back 2 Back” as theme music.

The “beef” started last week when Meek commented on one of Empresaria’s photos showing off her assets while rocking a pair of Timberlands. In the reply, Meek wrote, “I will look past that thot pose just to air them yuttas/boots out” which got the model’s attention.

NOBODY TALKS ABOUT MY TIMBS AND GETS AWAY WITH IT……MEEK MILL WILL BE ADDRESSED…..#sipstea #meekmillbodiedbyigmodel A post shared by 👑Empresaria💵💵💵💰💴💎💍💎💴 (@lady_lebraa) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Empresaria fired back and took more offense that Meek alleged that her Timberlands were fake over the fact Meek may or may not have called her a thot. The model shrugged it off and said that Meek must still be reeling from the breakup from Nicki Minaj and picking fights with randoms to pass time.

Yikes.

Anyway, we collected what’s out there regarding this slight bit over undercooked mock meat, you know, for the culture. Peep the carnage below.

@lady_lebraa VS @meekmill (Part 2) DID YOU PEEP SHE'S PLAYING #DRAKE'S #BACKTOBACK 🙃 (VIEW PREVIOUS POST) A post shared by ♛🅿 HIP HOP QUEEN 🎥📸 (@leveluphiphop) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

@MEEKMILL RESPONDS TO @LADY_LEBRAA VIA @FAMEOLOUSENT_ #ISSAJOKE 😁😂 A post shared by ♛🅿 HIP HOP QUEEN 🎥📸 (@leveluphiphop) on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

And if you’re just in the mood for it, check out more of Empresaria’s assets below and on the following pages.



—

Photo: WENN.com

