Kevin Hart Responds To Dave Chappelle’s Jokes, Shuts Down Coming To America Rumors

Kevin Hart found some time in his super busy schedule to hop on Twitter and speak on being the subject of Dave Chappelle’s jokes.

In case you haven’t watched yet, Dave Chappelle had a five-minute bit about finding out just how successful fellow comedian Kevin Hart was, the hard way. Granted, Dave just inked a $60 million deal to deliver three Netflix specials this year. But in 2016 Hart made more than $87 million doing stand-up. That’s not even counting all of the movies and other tours he’s done in the years prior. So yeah, Dave admitted to having just a smidge of jealousy in his blood.

But Hart knows that it was all just jokes and you could also hear the admiration in Chappelle’s voice as he was talking about it. But, Twitter feasts on hate and was determined to create a beef between the two. Which is why Hart made sure to let everyone know that it was all love between them.

I thought it was amazing!!!! https://t.co/vJy6z7wt9u — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) March 24, 2017

That's fine with me pimp….the real ones don't compete because we know that there is money & success out here for all of us! https://t.co/tItSQMTFrI — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) March 24, 2017

Hart has also shot down those ridiculous rumors about starring in the alleged Coming To America sequel. A fake flyer has been circulating online with Hart, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. Murphy got everyone’s hopes up by flirting with the idea on Twitter removing the tweet and then deleting in account altogether.

