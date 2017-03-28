Karlie Redd Is Messy As Hell: 9 Things We Learned On Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 6, Ep. 4

Seriously, Karlie Redd is messy as hell. Last night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta found the reality series with no actual Hip-Hop in it raise the bar when it comes to buffoonery.

We got to meet a gang of new cast members, including Lovely Mimi, a Vietnamese woman who grew up in the hood and likes the play up stereotypes. Yeah, that’s going to go over well.

Peep 9, or so, things we learned while watching Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 6, episode 4.

Let’s start with…Karlie Redd catching all this well-deserved slander.

I'm sorry. Karlie can pretend to care all she want.. but to me. YOU JUST A NOSEY HOE #lhhatl pic.twitter.com/VhvClAtaS0 — Hippie T (@ImMermerican) March 28, 2017

Karlie whenever she finds out about someone else's business #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/zYKlKmneZF — Tj Wyatt👑 (@HilkNatasha) March 28, 2017

Jessica Dime invited Tommie on a double date, and the latter brought Yung Joc. Of course, it was to troll Karlie Redd.

Karlie all in Rasheeda business not knowing Tommie round here making spaghetti with her man 😂 #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/oedaxOQ7p1 — Kee Ty. Robinson 🌸 (@KeunnaTyneria) March 28, 2017

