iPhone Killer?: Samsung Unveils Shiny New Galaxy S8, S8+ Smartphones [Photos]

Samsung has a lot to make up for after their debacle with the explosive Galaxy Note 7. Today (March 29), the brand unveiled the Galaxy S8 and S8+, powerful smartphones that hope to up the ante in the mobile phone game.

The Galaxy S8 features outstanding features that hope to break out of rigmarole of smartphones, from all manufactures, looking like the same phone as previous models, over and over again.

The new Galaxy phones sport Infinity Displays the feature smooth surfaces which lack any sharp angles. As usual, Samsung’s camera is still the most advanced you’ll find on a smartphone.

Bixby, which is clearly the answer to Siri, is an “intelligent interface” that Samsung touts as being ultra-intuitive.

Overall the Samsung S8 and S8+ will seamlessly integrate with a portfolio of products that include the Gear VR and Samsung DeX (which flips your phone into a desktop computer). The phones are still water and dust resistance and feature MicroSD support up to 256GB. Also, worth noting, all the Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones will come with AKG earbuds.

All things considered, calling it an iPhone killer isn’t too much of a stretch, no?

Stateside, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be available in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray and Arctic Silver starting April 21 with pre-orders beginning on March 30.

Check out detailed images of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ below and on the following pages.

