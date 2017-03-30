New BMF?: Detroit’s BMB Records Under Federal Investigation For Drug Money Laundering

Independent record label BMB Records is in the crosshairs of the FBI and DEA as the label’s CEO is suspected of being one of the biggest heroin dealer in the Midwest.

Detroit News reports that Brian “Peanut” Brown has been under investigation for years, although he has not been charged with a crime, yet. The feds suspect that Brown has built a fortune slanging a potent brand of heroin that is laced with fentanyl, a substance doctors are blaming for the countries current addiction crisis.

Brown is known around Detroit as a “hood hero” who came home from a 10-year prison bid in 2010 and launched BMB Records which has released albums with Ray J, Charli Baltimore and Empire‘s Bre-Z. He is also the author of a self-help book titled Living For The Sacrifice: A Hood Hero’s Guide To Success.

There is currently a billboard in Detroit promoting the project.

Drugs, record label, billboards, Detroit. This sounds very familiar to another three-lettered organization that went down in flames ten years ago: BMF.

Detroit News has a sprawling story on the investigation that has already involved multiple drug raids and even allegations of abuse from Charli Baltimore. You can read it here.

