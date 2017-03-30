Alleged Woman Beating Rapper XXXTentacion Out Of Jail, Airs Out Drake

Controversial Florida rapper XXXTentacion has been released from jail and he wasted no time getting back on social media to interact with his cult followers and some new fans he’s made while behind bars for allegedly assaulting his pregnant ex-girlfriend.



The “Look At Me” rapper participated in a 12-minute Q&A on Periscope and asked his hardcore fans to help embrace the newcomers and get his movement going in the right direction.

“To my core fand that don’t like the new fans, remember this is a family. We are supposed to become a huge community. So you can’t get mad at the new fans and want to be pissed off. Instead of getting pissed at them for listening to “Look At Me” because it’s the biggest song, guide them towards the rest of the music and show them the real good songs and really put on for me.”

Aside from addressing his followers he also treated them to the news that he has quite a few projects on the way saying, “So there’s three projects I’m coming out with. Seventeen, I Need Jesus, and Revenge. And then there’s going to be Members Only Volume 3.”

Seems like every time a rapper comes out of jail he drops a ish load of music.

That being said, like some rappers who come out of jail with new music, he also brings with him some beef he wants to cook.

On Wednesday he stopped by Major Lazer radio and aired out the 6 God himself for biting his style on “KMT.”

“He put his verse on my song and the cadence is literally just at the same tempo. He’s not a man. I think he’s a b*tch. That’s a bItch move. Especially when I was in jail facing life. If Drake would have came to my bond hearing that would have made my f*ckin’ day. If he would have showed that he’s a hospitable person and that he’s really in this sh*t for the culture, rather than being a f***** and taking my shit and running off with it and putting it on his album, then he would have got my kudos and my respect. I would have let him hop on the remix.”

We’ll just have to wait and see if Drake will take the time to address the new kid on the block.

Peep the Persiscope Q&A below.

HI https://t.co/M55P4hSg8v — MAKE OUT HILL – XXX (@xxxtentacion) March 29, 2017

