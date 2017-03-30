Home > News

Kevin Gates Leaves Florida Jail, Checks In To Chicago Jail

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted March 30, 2017
Kevin Gates time out of the bing was limited. After the controversial rapper finished a sentence in Florida for kicking a female fan in the chest, he flew to Chicago to turn himself in for a warrant on gun charges. 

As you may recall, Gates initial release was delayed after a warrant was found for his arrest.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper is currently behind bars in Cook County after being released from Polk County in FL Wednesday around 4 PM.

As we reported … Kevin was thrown back in the slammer last week after FL authorities found an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Chicago.

He twice failed to appear in court on a separate gun case from 2013.

Kevin was just about to finish his Florida stint for kicking a female fan in the chest at a concert in 2015.

Gates is currently being held without bond.

Photo: Atlantic Records Press Handout

