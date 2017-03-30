Future Brought $1M Cash To The Studio With DJ Khaled

Future really is one of Hip-Hop’s most successful rappers. Not that he needed to prove it, but bringing $1M cash to the studio with DJ Khaled confirmed he certainly has a healthy bank account.

Of course, since Khaled, was involved, it was all documented on Instagram.

Said Khaled:

Real talk I walk in studio to work on #GRATEFUL … @future said khaled I’m #GRATEFUL I want this #GRATEFUL session to be special . I said @future I’m wit u!! He pulled out so many bags 💼 s! It was a MAJOR BAG ALERT !! …. I’m give y’all the first few words on the verse it went like this !….. A MILLION DOLLAR CASH ON ME IN THE STUDIO WHEN I DID THIS VERSE @future voice ! … I CANT EVEN LIE TO YOU! #GRATEFUL THE ALBUM COMING ! inspiration vibes alert ! ##GRATEFUL

Maybe it was just $500K or $900K, we’ll just have to take their word for it.

Apparently, the “Wicked” rapper is all over Khaled’s forthcoming new album, Grateful.

Hendrix better be careful. The wolves are no doubt trying to figure out his recording schedule in hope in pulling off a sweet lick right now.

Check out Future and his cash in the photos below and on the flip. You’re losing out in a lot of interest income not having that currency in a high yield savings account, sir.

Photo: SnapChat

