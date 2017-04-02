Be Humble: Bobby Shmurda Works In Prison Commissary For Change

Bobby Shmurda went from a rap star with a bright future to an inmate. Word is the Brooklyn rapper is working in the commissary of the prison he is currently serving his seven-year sentence for conspiracy charges.

Reports TMZ:

TMZ has learned Bobby is working in the prison commissary at Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York. Our law enforcement sources tell us the former hip-hop star is raking in between 10 to 25 cents an hour … which comes to a weekly haul of $7.75, at most.

We’re told the “Hot N****” rapper, who’s serving 7 years for murder conspiracy, has also had beef with other inmates. He got into a brawl in November, but corrections officers broke it up before anyone was seriously hurt.

Bobby did 30 days in Iso and lost phone privileges. And get this … during that same period, Bobby was also banned from buying anything from the commissary.