Supreme Teams Up With Rap-A-Lot Records For Capsule Collection

Supreme has linked up with pioneering indie rap label Rap-A-Lot Records for a new capsule collection.

The New York City-based brand and Houston-based label are collaborating on a line of jackets, hoodies, hats and pillows. The jackets will come in the classic satin style with the Rap-A-Lot logo embroidered on the chest and back. The hoodies will feature the cover art for the Geto Boys album We Can’t Be Stopped. There will also be 5-panel snapbacks and beanies. Rounding out the collection are t-shirts and pillows featuring the We Can’t Be Stopped cover as well.

Hip-Hop vets recognize Rap-A-Lot as the label that gave us Geto Boys, Scarface, Devin The Dude, Big Mike as well as rappers like Z-Ro and Trae The Truth. Younger heads may recognize them as the label that Drake is loosely affiliated with via his connection to label founder James Prince’s son Jas.

Check out some looks below and peep the entire collection here. Collection drops April 6.

Supreme®/Rap-A-Lot Records. 04/06/2017 A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Supreme®/Rap-A-Lot Records. 04/06/2017 A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:02am PDT



