Omarosa Postpones Her Wedding Due To Death Threats

Apparently, Omarosa Manigault is engaged to a Black man, and a pastor at that. However, President Cheeto’s House Negro advisor had to postpone her wedding due to death threats.

Reports the Daily Mail:

Omarosa Manigault postponed and relocated her upcoming wedding to Pastor John Allen Newman because of concerns about her safety and backlash from her fiancé’s church. The former reality star, turned Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison for President Donald Trump, was supposed to get married on March 25 at the church her fiancé oversees, The Sanctuary @ Mt. Calvary in Jacksonville, Florida. But sources close to the 43-year-old TV star have revealed to DailyMail.com that an onslaught of death threats and safety concerns caused her to delay her nuptials and move the ceremony to Washington, DC.

If you think Omarosa got much sympathy from the Internets, we suggest you go looking for the whereabouts of the world’s smallest violin instead.

The wedding will now be April 8 at an undisclosed location. Trump was invited, but don’t bet on him actually attending.

Oh yeah, her wedding dress cost about $25K, but it’s not like she paid for it.

Per her financial disclosure, Omarosa received $25,000 wedding dress package in exchange for doing reality TV pic.twitter.com/q5Snamgutz — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 1, 2017

Good luck with the whole marriage thing.

Also, Omarosa is denying the whole death threat thing (per The Jasmine Brand).

—

Photo: WENN.com

Comments: 0 Tags: omarosa

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment