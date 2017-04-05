11 Things We Learned From Troy Ave On The Breakfast Club

Ever since catching a case for the shooting at Irving Plaza last year Troy Ave’s been going through the motions on the streets and in his personal life.



Showing up to The Breakfast Club clad in a bulletproof vest, Troy Ave a.k.a. NewPac opens up about what went down on Christmas, the fallout he had with Banga’s family, and that rumored sex tape that never saw the light of day. And no, he didn’t want to talk about went down at Irving Plaza last year.

Here are the 11 things we learned about Troy Ave on The Breakfast Club.

—

Power 105.1

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment