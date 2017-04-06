Rick Ross Sits With Dr. Oz & Talks Weight, Seizures & More [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

Rick Ross landed in the headlines in 2011 after a pair of seizures he suffered gave him just the health scare he needed to turn his life around. The Maybach Music Group boss was a guest on The Dr. Oz Show recently and shared with Dr. Oz how he lost over 100 pounds, the changes he made in his lifestyle, and much more.

Rozay sat down the good doctor and detailed how the mid-air seizures forced an emergency landing and gripped fans with concern that the portly rapper could perish from his high-flying lifestyle. The moment gave the Florida artist the proper push to get into working out, changing how he eats and getting proper rest.

Ross on the seizures:

One day, I was on a flight and, uh, I just remember my buddy, you know, coming to get me, like get up, homie, you just had a seizure. Let’s go. We got to get off the plane. And I’m like, no… I don’t feel like I had one. So I actually got on the phone, called my private jet guy, 45 minutes later, after getting off a commercial flight, I was aboard in a private plane. I boarded a private plane. An hour into the flight, soon as I fell asleep, I had another seizure.

Ross on what steps he took next:

I woke up maybe two or three days later in the hospital, you know, my mother by my side…It’s a real bad sign when you wake up and she there and you know, she batting her eyes and…that’s the worst thing for me is to have my mom with that look on her face. So, you know, that made me feel even worse. So I just woke up to a new reality… a reality where my lifestyle, me sleeping three hours a night, me eating T-bone steaks 3:00 in the morning…caught up with me and…my body couldn’t take it anymore.

The episode airs on local and national networks on Thursday, April 5th. Check your local listings to find the proper time or visit Dr. Oz’s website.

Meanwhile, check out a video of Dr. Oz and Rick Ross playing a game of “Rather You Than Me” and photos below and on the following pages. And oh yes, pears were mentioned. Shout out to all the pear.

—

Photo: Sony Pictures Television

