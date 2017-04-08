Zoe Saldana Says She’s Blind To Race & Color Because Of Sci-Fi Roles

Zoe Saldana has made quite a name for herself, starring as aliens in the blockbusters Avatar and Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy but it appears those roles have messed up her eyes a bit. Saldana sat down for a recent interview regarding some details of her career in where she revealed that playing in sci-fi films has rendered blind to color and gender.

Saldana sat down with The Telegraph and shared background on how it was to work with the famed director and producer James Cameron on the Avatar set. Aside from the aforementioned films, Saldana also played Lt. Uhura for the Star Trek big screen reboot and said these roles have changed her mind on how she sees race and gender in society.

From the Telegraph:

Your career has literally been out of this world. Apart from Avatar, you’ve also starred in the sci-fi blockbuster Star Trek and are reprising your role in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. What do you find so appealing about the genre? I get to imagine the unimaginable. I’m always in awe of writers, directors and actors who are able to pull off a world we’ve never seen – I love working with people who let their imaginations go. Plus, you get to play characters who defy gravity. I like that. It makes me feel superhuman because, obviously, it’s been brought to my attention continuously since I was born that I’m not a conventional person because of the colour of my skin or my gender or my cultural background. So I think science fiction has given me the ability as an artist to be colourblind, and gender-blind, and to imagine and reinvent myself and be the chameleon actors are supposed to be.

Right.

There’s a larger point in there somewhere we’re sure the Dominican-Puerto Rican mother of three is trying to form. Perhaps she means her color doesn’t matter when she’s in costume, or maybe there’s a connection to be made that race or color doesn’t matter while you’re watching a film. Whatever the reason, we hope Saldana isn’t trying to communicate that race isn’t a factor in the real world.

Wait, isn’t Zoe still canceled for sticking up for President Orange Crush?

Photo: WENN.com

