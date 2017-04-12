Alvin Aqua Blanco

Stars React To Untimely Death Of Charlie Murphy

Apr 12 2017

Hip-Hop, and the world, lost a real one. Charlie Murphy passed away today (April 12) after a tough bout with leukemia, and his death is reverberating throughout the game.

Eddie Murphy’s brother became a star in his own right thanks to his breakout skits in Chappelle’s Show, particularly his fame Hollywood Stories about the wildness of Rick James of Prince, basketball, and pancakes.

The RIP’s and reactions are flowing in, and here are some of the more notable homages. Rest in powerful peace, Charlie Murphy.


