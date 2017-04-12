Stars React To Untimely Death Of Charlie Murphy

Hip-Hop, and the world, lost a real one. Charlie Murphy passed away today (April 12) after a tough bout with leukemia, and his death is reverberating throughout the game.

Eddie Murphy’s brother became a star in his own right thanks to his breakout skits in Chappelle’s Show, particularly his fame Hollywood Stories about the wildness of Rick James of Prince, basketball, and pancakes.

The RIP’s and reactions are flowing in, and here are some of the more notable homages. Rest in powerful peace, Charlie Murphy.

Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy. He took a chance on a young director in The Player's Club. Always made me laugh. RIP pic.twitter.com/yChjFtSDH4 — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 12, 2017

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy was a great man. God bless, we already miss you. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) April 12, 2017

If someone disrespects you today, give them one of these for Charlie Murphy. DARKNESS! pic.twitter.com/KyHZjH3GMe — Stokely Hathaway (@StokelyHathaway) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy was such a kind, sweet, funny man. Damn. Incredible talent, even better man. RIP ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 12, 2017

RIP to Charlie Murphy. Legend — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) April 12, 2017

Photo: Bobby Bank/WireImage

