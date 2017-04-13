J. Prince Says He Will Get His Son & Lil Wayne’s Money From Birdman

J. Prince is still out to get Birdman to cough up the dough The Rap-A-Lot founder says he will be collecting the money due to his son, Jas Prince, for bringing Drake to the Cash Money fold as well as the loot Lil Wayne has been seeking for years.

TMZ caught up with Prince and he was hella candid about his intentions.

“It got to be somewhere,” Prince told TMZ when asked if he thinks Baby even has the money Weezy and Jas are seeking. “So wherever it’s at, we have to reach and grab it. Even if it’s in his ass.”

Let’s hope sodomy will not be necessary to collect those funds.

Photo: TMZ

