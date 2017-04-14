The Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Is Here [VIDEO]

The first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer has finally arrived. For those who may not be aware, that would be Episode VIII, the follow-up to The Force Awakens.

The imagery, particularly what looks like Rey practicing her lightsaber skills or the late Carrie Fisher is Princess Leia, will give you all the feels.

“It’s time for the Jedi to end,” says Luke Skywalker in the voiceover.

Nah, son.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is due in theaters December 15. Watch the trailer below.

New photos of Daisy Ridley as Rey with the Millennium Falcon in @StarWars: #TheLastJedi. #SWCO pic.twitter.com/HraH1ETXex — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2017

