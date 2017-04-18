Patrice Nelson
Carmelo Anthony

In Love With A Stripper: Celebrities Who Have Knocked Up Pole Dancers

Apr 18 2017

If the reports are true about Carmelo Anthony getting a stripper pregnant, he has joined an infamous fraternity.

Most men walk around with two vows that they secretly make to themselves and both of them involve strippers.

One, they don’t want to be a father who raises a daughter who becomes a stripper. Two, never get a stripper pregnant. A man can have the roughest life ever, but if they can manage to avoid those two situations, things don’t seem that bad.Strippers are fun, there’s no denying that. But sometimes guys tend to forget when to let the party end and wind up tipping dancers for the rest of their lives.

Unfortunately, there are some guys who don’t know when to let the party end and go from stuffing bills in bras to wiring money into accounts for the rest of their lives. Here’s a list of guys who have had babies with strippers.

