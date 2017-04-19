Noir Twitter Cancels French Actress For Saying Jill Scott Looks Like Her Dog

Jill Scott slander is not allowed anywhere, not even on French television.

French actress Alice Belaidi needs to get her eyes checked. That or her attitude. She appeared on French television show The Toutou Matou Show with her French Bulldog. While talking about how cute she thought the dog was, she revealed that she named her “Jill.” The reason why is what has some people upset.

She says she named the dog after her favorite singer Jill Scott because she feels they have the same nose.

If that wasn’t insulting enough, the show’s producers put photos of the dog and singer side-by-side for a comparison. The mostly White audience got a kick out of this. The host, who was laughing too, tried to convince Belaidi that this was a poor comparison, saying that Scott was “prettier” than the dog. But Belaidi insisted the resemblance was there.

French Black twitter was not having it.

