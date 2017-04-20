Ravie Loso & Her Mind-Boggling Curves Are Back [Photos]

Ravie Loso has landed in the Bangin Candy archives in previous times, and there’s a very good reason for that as you’ll see in a moment. The shapely Texas beauty and clinical psychiatry major turned our heads a couple of years back over rumors she was dating Drake, and she’s still able to do that with her traffic-stopping curves.

Beyond hitting the books, Ravie Loso also launched the Sweet Blood Apparel clothing line geared for women who might be carrying a lot more junk in their trunk than most. She’s also a big-time music head, often posting up some of her faves along with her worldwide travels.

However, this is Bangin Candy and we’re all about showing you the goods so check out some of our favorite shots of Ravie Loso in action and be sure to support her movement.

Dress @SweetBloodApparel A post shared by RAVEN (@ravie_loso) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

—

Photo: Instagram

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment