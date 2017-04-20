Kodak Black Could Get Hit With 8 Year Jail Sentence

There’s no way to spin this, Kodak Black is in deep sh*t. Prosecutors want a judge to hit the Pompano Beach rapper with an 8-year sentence for violating his probation.

The “SKRT” rapper was in court yesterday (April 19) for a hearing to determine if he violated his probation. According to the Sun Sentinel, prosecutors are asking Kodak be sentenced to eight years in prison for assaulting at a bartender at a Miami strip club.

The alleged assault is bad enough, but the trip to Miami was also unauthorized by his probation officer.

As previously reported, Kodak Black took a plea deal back in 2016 whose stipulations included one year of house arrest and five years of probation. Eyebrows were no doubt raised considering the notoriously troubled rapper staying out of trouble for five long years was asking a lot—no shots.

But now Kodak has been charged with six counts of violating his house arrest, including the aforementioned trip to Miami and a boxing match in Ohio. Kodak’s lawyers maintain these were promotional events for his music career, thus he was technically working.

Sandra Friedman, Kodak’s Florida Department of Corrections officer, took the stand, and she did not help his cause.

“At 19, I don’t think he has a mentality yet to be able to handle everything being thrown at him at once,” said Friedman per the Sun Sentinel. “I think he needs some people who are looking out for his interests. He needs to deal with his problems and he definitely needs anger management.”

To Kodak’s credit, she did describe him as “honest” and “very polite,” though.

Also, yesterday’s hearing, which continues today, had nothing to do with the sexual assault charges Kodak Black is facing in South Carolina.

Meanwhile, Kodak Black’s new and debut album, Painting Pictures, has been out less than a month.

