Tyga Caught Out There With The Next Chick, Upgrade?

Yes, we’re talking about Tyga. Nah, it ain’t got nothing to to do with T-Raww’s music.

Kylie Jenner’s lil buddy got caught out and about with some next chick. No big deal since him and the Jenner girl are once again off again, but the face he made when he realized a photographer was snapping pics is hilarious.

look at tyga face man 😭 pic.twitter.com/fU0nQgySAr — Dre Smith Jr. (@DreSmithJr) April 21, 2017

Keep your cool next time, bruh. Of course, Twitter saw the jig and now has jokes.

A good amount of talk is about Tyga upgrading, though.

Peep the jokes, slander and struggle below and on the flip.

Dawg tyga face is priceless pic.twitter.com/jw0DX1badI — Black Tray 🌚 (@blk_tray) April 21, 2017

Lmfaooo Tyga look like he just texted Kylie 20 mins ago: "I'm just wit the homies, ain't no hoes here" pic.twitter.com/WSyKxXd7YB — Yac House P (@PhillyTheBoss) April 21, 2017

At this very moment Tyga knew he fucked up 😭 pic.twitter.com/87GSZuOxKP — Villain (@MoJoKillinEm) April 21, 2017

Tyga highkey upgraded pic.twitter.com/5Tp5BKT1DF — B R O C K 🥀💎💫® (@troytheblackguy) April 21, 2017

Tyga know he caught… He about to go Kanye West on the paparazzi 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ms93QGscSw — 7evenSo🔥 (@7evenSoFuego) April 21, 2017

I won't be surprised if Kylie says why are you cheating on me? And tyga replies it's because of that phone you always have in your hand pic.twitter.com/1IpdlBh3Mh — 2017 AFRICA (@2017AFRICA) April 21, 2017

