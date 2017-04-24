Hot 97 Summer Jam Festival Stage Line-Up Announced

Summer is approaching and with the warm weather comes the annual Hot 97 Summer Jam concert in which countless Hip-Hop memories have been made and controversial moments have taken place.



While we’re still 24 hours away from the revealing of the 2017 Summer Jam stage line-up, today Hot 97 revealed ed the acts that will warm up the crowd on the Festival Stage.

On Sunday June 11, attendees will be entertained by some of today’s hottest up and coming artists such as Young M.A, Casanova, Dave East, A Boogie, Phresher, D.R.A.M., PNB Rock, Don Q and Lil Yachty (he did say he wanted more Black fans).

Tickets for the annual concert go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10:00am and with any luck you will witness to something that will become part of Hip-Hop lore for years to come.

Photo: WENN.com