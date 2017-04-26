Petty Twitter Is Waiting To See If ESPN Also Got Sage Steele Out The Paint

ESPN has reportedly laid off 100 people today, including some long-time on-air personalities. Twitter is actively watching Sage Steele’s timeline now.

So far only a handful of recognizable ESPN employees have announced they were among the many to be let go. But many people sitting by idly to see if former NBA Countdown anchor Sage Steele is one of them.

She’s usually pretty active on Twitter throughout the day, but some have noticed that she’s been quiet today. Some are assuming the worst for her, and it makes them happy.

For the record, she has been rumored to be resurfacing on ESPN as a co-host for a new show with Mike Greenberg. But a few people still have their hopes up.

if sage Steele is part of the espn cuts pic.twitter.com/q0ULywcF6w — suckaforbigforeheads (@traytrayolay) April 26, 2017

