Kodak Black Found Guilty Of Violating Probation

It’s a bad day for rappers with legal trouble. After Kevin Gates caught a 30-month bid, his Atlantic Records labelmate Kodak Black has been found guilty of violating his probation.

The Sun Sentinel reports that today (April 26) a judge found the “SKRT” rapper guilty of violating five of the six counts against him for violating his house arrest.

Reportedly, Kodak is looking at anywhere from time served (doubtful) to several years in prison. Prosecutors are pushing for an eight-year jail sentence.

While on probation, Kodak traveled to Ohio and Miami without the permission of his parole officer. During the latter, he has been accused of assaulting a strip club’s female bartender, and the investigation is ongoing.

Also, none of these proceedings are related to the sexual assault case he is facing in South Carolina.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 4. Kodak Black’s debut album, Painting Pictures, was just released on March 31.

—

Photo: press handout

Comments: 0 Tags: kodak black

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment