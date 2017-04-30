Meet DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One” Model & Playboy Playmate Iryna Ivanova

Iryna Ivanova might not be immediately known to the world at the moment, but after an appearance in DJ Khaled’s star-studded “I’m The One” video that recently debuted, that fact should change. The curvy former Playboy Playmate is our latest Bangin Candy and appears to be on her way to global stardom.

Ivanova, who hails from the Ukraine, came to the United States at 16 to pursue her college degree at the University of Arizona, graduating in 2012. After spending time as a ring girl for a mixed martial arts league, Ivanova worked with a fellow student who took snaps of her and sent them off to Playboy. She was named the August 2011 Playmate of the Month and her career exploded from then on.

There’s a lot happening in DJ Khaled’s video, which features Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Quavo of Migos, and Lil Wayne. You can catch Ivanova in the opening sequence bouncing along, literally, on top of a white horse. It was very inspirational and powerful.

I have a new favorite tiny bikini from @kandikinis ,ANY THOUGHTS? Yay /nay? A post shared by Iryna (@playmateiryna) on Apr 27, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

How in the world do I get involved with "GOT MILK" campaign 😂 @playmateirynabackup A post shared by Iryna (@playmateiryna) on Apr 23, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

30 F 🍼🍼 A post shared by Iryna (@playmateiryna) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

