Do You Know ATL Hip Hop Culture? Play “The A-Game” For Your Chance to Win $500

Written By Jade

Posted May 19, 2007
Atlanta, aka Hip Hop’s center of gravity, is home to some of the best rappers in the game. Do you think you know the Hip Hop culture in the A? Well Prove It! The ‘A’ Game is an interactive video experience that puts your knowledge to the test for your chance to win $500 and an autographed Growing up Hip Hop Atlanta poster, signed by Bow Wow.

Watch the interactive video below, select the category that you would like to be quizzed on and have fun! Share the game to see if your friends can bring their A Game and be sure to watch the premiere of Growing up Hip Hop Atlanta premiering on May 25th at 10pm on WE tv.

Press Play for Your Chance to Win $500

Wardrobe Credit: The Black Santa Company

The ‘A’ Game Hip Hop Trivia Experience – Official Contest Rules

