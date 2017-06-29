7 Things We Learned From La La Anthony On Ebro In The Morning

Most people know her for having had a history as an MTV VJ for TRL and of course being married to NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony. But La La Anthony has been making a name for herself in the entertainment industry, most notably, her role as LaKeisha on Starz’s hit show Power.



Now the woman who is referred to as the first lady of the NBA stopped by Ebro In The Morning to speak about her separation with Carmelo Anthony, her thoughts on Phil Jackson’s firing and why Ludacris hated her when she first started her career in radio.

Here are the 7 things we learned from La La On Ebro In The Morning.

—

Photo: Hot 97

