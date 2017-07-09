#TrueBlood Twitter Reacts To Untimely Nelsan Ellis Death News

It’s a say day for True Blood fans. Actor Nelsan Ellis, who famously played “Lafayette” on the HBO series, passed away and the Internet had been numb since the news broke.

Ellis was just 39-years-old. By the reactions, it’s clear that Ellis’ character inspired a legion of members of the African-American LGBTQ community.

Another testament to his impact is the numerous fellow actors and entertainers expressing their condolences, and admiration for his work.

See the many reactions and tributes below and on the following pages.

Rest In Peace Nelsan Ellis and thank you for giving us this iconic scene.#tipyowaitresspic.twitter.com/XCuuNChaUM — Cody Rohlfing (@Cody_Rohlfing) July 8, 2017

wow rest in peace nelsan ellis. a great and underrated actor. — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 8, 2017

RIP Nelsan Ellis. You were the heart of True Blood #TrueBlood 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/oIunDnQxmw — Kim Snowden (@KimSnowden73) July 8, 2017

Celebrating my brother @OfficialNelsan. 4Eva linked like Bobby Byrd and JB. We love u. We miss u. RIP. https://t.co/ksDIiMGBOZ pic.twitter.com/2HnFEKBBjh — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) July 8, 2017

A talented and beautiful man. I followed his career as he inspired me. Gone to soon. His light shined bright https://t.co/fl3zrHuGo1 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) July 8, 2017

—

Photo: HBO

Comments: 0 Tags:

Email This

More Stories From Hip-Hop Wired

Leave a Comment