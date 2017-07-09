Robert Longfellow

#TrueBlood Twitter Reacts To Untimely Nelsan Ellis Death

» by Jul 8 2017, 9:55pm

It’s a say day for True Blood fans. Actor Nelsan Ellis, who famously played “Lafayette” on the HBO series, passed away and the Internet had been numb since the news broke. 

Ellis was just 39-years-old. By the reactions, it’s clear that Ellis’ character inspired a legion of members of the African-American LGBTQ community.

Another testament to his impact is the numerous fellow actors and entertainers expressing their condolences, and admiration for his work.

See the many reactions and tributes below and on the following pages.


Photo: HBO

