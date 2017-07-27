Rikers Island Inmate Escaped, Found Hiding In A Trailer

A Rikers Island inmate, Naquan Hill, 24, managed to escape yesterday (July 26). Now worries—he was found hours later hiding in a trailer.

Reports the New York Daily News:

Bedlam ruled on Rikers Island Wednesday when an inmate hopped a fence and slipped into the night, sparking a lockdown and massive manhunt. The runaway inmate didn’t get very far. He was captured just before 3 a.m. after two Department of Correction staffers found him still on the island, officials said early Thursday. The NYPD and Port Authority Police aided correction officers in the seven-hour search that encompassed parts of Queens, as well as the waters surrounding the city’s largest jail.

The CO’s didn’t notice he was gone until the nightly head count came up one man short.

Apparently, Hill is a burglar.

Hill was being held without bail in two 2016 Queens break-ins. The Queens resident, described by authorities and sources as 5-foot-6, and 150 pounds, with black dreadlocks and brown eyes, also served state prison time for a string of 2012 burglary convictions, public records show.

According to ABC 7, Hill was found hiding in a trailer. Expect homie to get way more time than he was already facing.

