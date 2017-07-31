Amber Rose Cops Pleas After Saying Philly Women Aren’t Traditionally Attractive

Amber Rose keep talking herself into L’s. Wiz Khalifa’s ex-wife is walking back comments where she basically said Philadelphia women are burly (we’re exaggerating, but not really).

““I grew up in a very poor neighborhood, and I don’t know how I can say this without sounding f—ed up, but a lot of the people where I’m from aren’t traditionally attractive people,” Rose said. “And for me, being blessed with beauty, as beautiful women know, is a blessing and a curse.”

The mother and model was quickly fried on the Internets for her suspect commentary.

Now she’s walking back her observations.

Reports TMZ:

Amber was looking cute in a brunette wig — traditionally speaking — Saturday night on her way out of Playhouse nightclub, and she was anxious to set the record straight. She claims she never said anyone was ugly — although it sure as hell sounds like it when you watch the video from the “Drink Champs” podcast. Amber’s clarification seems to be that she was referring to “society’s standards of beauty” — and that even she didn’t feel beautiful.

Oh, so she says don’t believe the words that were coming out of her mouth?

Okay. Try again.

